The San Francisco 49ers are going to look a lot different in 2025. They've lost 10 starters this offseason, including their No. 2 edge rusher Leonard Floyd on Tuesday.

That has Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has lost twice in the postseason to the 49ers in the first two years of his NFL career (2021 and 2022), tweeting with glee on Tuesday.

"No more rookie QB lol welcome to reality!" Parsons posted on Tuesday after seeing news of Floyd's release. Parsons was referring to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy entering the last year of his rookie contract in 2025, making him due for a major extension. The Cowboys are paying their own quarterback Dak Prescott an average annual salary of $60 million on a four-year, $240 million deal, which is the highest average per year salary in NFL history.

Departed 49ers starters this offseason

Both San Francisco and Dallas need to start hitting on their draft picks and not just in the early rounds. That would help them make the leap back to NFC contender status with young, cheap talent while paying their respective quarterbacks at top of the market rates after both missing the postseason in 2024.