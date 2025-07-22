The Micah Parsons contract situation took a dramatic turn on Monday. It started with Jerry Jones shading the linebacker and ended with the Pro Bowler shading his owner back with a repost on social media.

Parsons is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract and in commenting on the ongoing contract standoff, as the 26-year-old looks to get paid, Jones had comments that raised some eyebrows.

"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're gonna have him. He was hurt six games last year. Seriously," Jones said, though the linebacker actually missed four games last year, not six. "I remember signing a player for the highest-paid position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year. Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money."

Future Hall of Famer JJ Watt, like many, took issue with an owner seemingly demeaning two of his star players.

"Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it… Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you," Watt posted, with some sarcasm behind the tweet.

Parsons clearly agreed with the messaging, reposting the tweet.

Jones was referencing the Cowboys signing Prescott to a four-year, $240 million extension, with $231 million guaranteed in September 2024 and eight games into the season, the QB suffering a partially torn hamstring, putting him on injured reserve for the rest of the year. Prescott did miss some time, but is now on track to be ready to go for the 2025 season.

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, hasn't been injury prone during his NFL career, playing 63 games over four years, all 63 as starts.

"Contracts are four, five years, OK? There's a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three," Jones said. "You can get hit by a car, seriously. So there's a lot to look at over a lot of years that could make a big difference. Have you ever heard of any clubs committing to players and then they didn't pan out after they committed to them? We have."

Parsons will reportedly attend training camp, after he attended mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.