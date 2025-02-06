The NFL Draft is filled to the brim with various what-if scenarios.

One of those is in the NFC East, where arguably the league's premier pass rusher, Micah Parsons, resides. Billed as one of the top defensive prospects in that class in 2021, Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick after the organization previously traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles. While those two division rivals exchanged picks that ultimately led to Parsons landing in Dallas, the biggest stumble in this turn of events belongs to the New York Giants.

As Parsons revealed to CBS Sports in New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl LIX, the Giants told him they'd select him with the No. 11 overall pick if he was on the board. Instead, they traded back with the Chicago Bears, who'd go on to select quarterback Justin Fields and pave the way for the Cowboys to take Parsons.

"They lied to me," Parsons told CBS Sports NFL analyst and former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on Thursday. "People don't know this. They told me if I fell to 11 that they was going to pick me. ... Cause when the Cowboys traded back, I was like 'Oh shoot, I'm going to New York.'"

Even with Parsons on the table to be had, the Giants elected to trade back with Chicago, moving down nine spots to No. 20 overall while picking up a 2021 fifth-round pick along with Chicago's 2022 first-rounder and fourth-rounder. With that 20th selection, the Giants picked wideout Karadius Toney, who lasted less than two seasons with the franchise. Meanwhile, the other first-round pick in 2022 resulted in offensive tackle Evan Neal, who has struggled and began the 2024 season on the bench.

Needless to say, the Giants would've simply been better off just sticking to their word and taking Parsons, despite the haul of draft capital they got (and squandered) in return.

"That's why I punish the Giants every time," he added, acknowledging his success against New York.

In his eight games played against the Giants, Parsons has tallied 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits (second-most against any single opponent). The Cowboys are also 8-0 on those games.