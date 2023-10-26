Micah Parsons plays for the Cowboys, which means one of his jobs is helping Dallas overtake the rival Eagles in the NFC East. Almost halfway through the 2023 season, however, the star pass rusher is in awe of his divisional foe, calling Philadelphia the NFL's best team and suggesting the Birds have zero weaknesses in their bid to return to the Super Bowl.

"No. 1 would have to be the Philadelphia Eagles," Parsons said on "The Edge" podcast. "Regardless of what people say, no one has stopped their 'tush push' yet. DeVonta Smith could be a No. 1 receiver. A.J. Brown is a No. 1 receiver. Man, it's just special to see. Their offensive line -- Jason Kelce, Hall of Famer. Lane Johnson will be a Hall of Famer. They're very special. ... I don't believe they have any weaknesses on their team."

Other teams to make Parsons' top five entering Week 8? The 49ers (No. 2), Dolphins (No. 3), Ravens (No. 4) and Browns (No. 5). Parsons is adamant about that last one, hopeful for a late-year evolution from quarterback Deshaun Watson and impressed by what Cleveland's done on defense: "I don't care what people say, the Cleveland Browns are serious," he said.

The glaring omission in his power rankings? The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

"The Chiefs are definitely a top team," he explained. "They're very good, right? They're very well-coached. I think they're the (best) coached team. ... (But) I think all those other teams have way more talent. Talent doesn't always beat experience. ... I think, if the Eagles had the Chiefs' experience and knowledge of the game, they would've won the Super Bowl. ... Yes, you have Patrick Mahomes, you have Travis Kelce. ... But who else on that offense do you truly fear?"