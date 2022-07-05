This offseason is all about dreaming big for Cowboys star Micah Parsons. A year after exploding onto the scene as Dallas' top pass rusher, and just a week after telling CBS Sports he's aiming to break the NFL sack record in 2022, the 23-year-old All-Pro thinks he and teammate Trevon Diggs can become the best defensive duo in the game.

"It's hard to say we're the best (right now) because I know we're young and we still make mistakes," Parsons said, according to USA Today Sports. "It's hard to put us over Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. So I won't do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together."

Donald is on a Hall of Fame path entering his ninth season, racking up 98 career sacks and 150 tackles for loss while winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards for the Rams' title-winning defense. Ramsey, meanwhile, has been one of the highest-regarded cover men since entering the NFL, leading Los Angeles with four interceptions during its 2021 Super Bowl run.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But Parsons' sentiment isn't without merit. He was the undisputed Defensive Rookie of the Year for Dallas in 2021, breaking the Cowboys' rookie sack record with 13. Diggs, on the other hand, emerged as the NFL's top play-making defensive back in his second season, leading the league with 11 picks -- the highest total recorded since the 1980s.

"Without a doubt I thought he was the best defensive player in the league last year," Parsons said of Diggs. "We've seen 20 sacks before. But in this era, we've never seen anyone reach 10-plus interceptions. ... I think he deserves all the credit in the world and deserves to be named a top-five corner if not the best corner in the league."