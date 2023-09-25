Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a thing now, in case you're not aware. Weeks after the Chiefs standout joked that he tried to court the pop star at one of her concerts, Swift was a guest of honor at Kansas City's win over the Bears on Sunday, seated right next to Kelce's mother in the Arrowhead Stadium suites. The two were then seen leaving the stadium together. And Cowboys star Micah Parsons can't get enough of it, saying on "The Edge" podcast that Kelce is "setting the standard" for celebrity relationships.

"You shot from deep and you scored," Parsons said of Kelce. "You Stephen Curry, my brother. You might be the new Steph of football. That's dope. I can't even lie. I wanna see somebody shoot at somebody else. The NFL, we up right now. ... I challenge all my other NFL guys. Start shootin' from deep. Start shootin' from deep. ... We gotta start shootin', brother. Publicly shooting. ... We gotta start going, brothers. I think Trav set the standard for this."

Parsons, of course, is referring to the fact Kelce initiated the apparent relationship with Swift. Previously addressing dating rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Pro Bowl tight end admitted he attempted to give the Grammy-winning singer his phone number after she performed in Kansas City, challenging her to come see him play at his stadium and decide who put on a better show.

As for which celebs should be on NFL stars' radars next, Parsons had one suggestion: Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actress. Stay tuned on whether he tries to follow in Kelce's footsteps.