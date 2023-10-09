If a 42-10 beatdown wasn't enough, George Kittle's postgame actions added even more fuel to Micah Parsons' fire should the Cowboys see the 49ers again this season.

The Cowboys linebacker publicly voiced his displeasure with Kittle displaying the "F--- Dallas" shirt he wore underneath his jersey during Sunday night's game between the two teams. While he likes Kittle, Parsons felt his actions were unnecessary.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal that it had to be," Parsons said on his podcast, via Bleacher Report. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm gonna say this: laugh now, cry later.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. … If you wanna make it personal, we can make it personal."

Parsons may not know that there is some history behind Kittle's shirt. Gary Plummer, a longtime linebacker who joined the 49ers at the height of their rivalry with the Cowboys, wore the same shirt when San Francisco dethroned the two-time defending champions in 1994.

It's possible that Parsons isn't even that upset with Kittle's actions. Sports is a business, after all, and bad blood -- even manufactured -- usually heightens the drama while adding to the intrigue of the rivalry. Either way, Kittle's actions and Parsons' response to those actions will surely be part of the buildup before the teams' next matchup.

There wasn't much drama Sunday night, however. The 49ers never trailed and dominated the game in all three phases. A key contributor to the 49ers' big win was Kittle, who caught three touchdown passes after not finding the end zone during San Francisco's first four games.