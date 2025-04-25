The Dallas Cowboys selected a potential Zack Martin replacement with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Alabama's Tyler Booker, and he is without a doubt one of the top interior offensive lineman in this class. Booker is someone who figures to make an immediate impact for Dallas' offensive front, but some Cowboys fans were probably hoping for a skill player -- like a wide receiver.

Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons was hoping for a wide receiver as well, and he was physically upset when his apparent draft crush, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall.

"That was supposed to be our pick!" Parsons exclaimed. "I'm hurt. He was supposed to be opposite of CeeDee Lamb! CeeDee! I'm sorry brother!"

Parsons and Cowboys fans maybe have reason to be upset. Dallas became a popular mock destination for McMillan recently, and he was the most productive receiver in college football over the past few years. He was named a 2024 consensus All-American after recording 1,319 receiving yards last season, which ranked third most in the FBS. McMillan's 3,423 career receiving yards were the most in the FBS from 2022-24, and also set an Arizona program record.

The Cowboys still need a running mate for Lamb, but you can bet one is coming later in the draft.