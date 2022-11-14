Despite holding a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday, 31-28. One of the polarizing decisions made by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 10 had to do with passing on a 53-yard field goal attempt in overtime; instead, Dak Prescott failed to complete a pass to Tony Pollard on fourth-and-3. The Packers then went on to kick a game-winning field goal.

Following the loss, McCarthy stood by his decision to keep kicker Brett Maher on the sideline in overtime and go for the win.

"We were right on the line for a field goal," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "Hey, to be honest with you, I thought we needed to go for it. I mean I called it on second down, especially with the way the game was going. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. So our thing was just keep playing. We had good calls. I'm fine with the decision obviously on fourth-and-3. Just didn't convert."

Maher actually backed up McCarthy's decision to go for it on fourth down, saying that the wind would have made the kick a bit more tricky. He made all four of his extra points on Sunday, but did not attempt a field goal.

"The wind was definitely a factor," Maher said. "I think I could've hit a good clean ball going that way but, hey, I love the call to go for the win in that situation. We're here to win games. I think that was a good call."

McCarthy was more upset with the penalties Dallas had in overtime, as a Jalen Tolbert offsides penalty negated a Pollard nine-yard run on a second-and-3, and then a Connor McGovern holding penalty took away a 16-yard Malik Davis run on second-and-10.

"I thought we were in total control in overtime," McCarthy said. "Obviously with penalties and the things, very, very, very frustrated. But you have to overcome those things. This group, this group of men, hey, they have it. But just disappointed for them."

McCarthy's decision to go for it on fourth and short in overtime will be criticized by some -- especially in hindsight -- but it shows you the kind of confidence he has in his offense. McCarthy would have been the hero against his former team if the Cowboys converted the fourth down and gone on to score the game-winning touchdown, but it didn't turn out that way.

Sunday marked the first time in Cowboys franchise history where they lost when holding a lead of at least 14 points entering the fourth quarter. Previously, they were 195-0 in such situations.