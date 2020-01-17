Cowboys' Mike McCarthy meets with Dak Prescott, says QB is 'energetic' for the offseason
The Cowboys' quarterback is set to become a free agent in March
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Dallas Cowboys for 2020, but that hasn't stopped him from meeting the team's new head coach and sharing his plans for the offseason.
Coach Mike McCarthy said in a Thursday sit-down with reporters that he and Prescott recently spent time together -- their first official visit since McCarthy was hired to replace Jason Garrett early this month.
"Good," McCarthy said when asked how the meeting went. "He's energetic. And we talked about his plan for the next couple of weeks and what he's going in front of him. I know (offensive coordinator) Kellen (Moore) and (quarterbacks coach) Doug (Nussmeier) also talked to all the quarterbacks."
It's not unusual, of course, for a QB and head coach to connect ahead of the offseason program. But McCarthy made some local headlines a week earlier when he said he'd yet to meet Prescott in person. There's also the fact that the quarterback is scheduled to hit free agency in March, reportedly after turning down a contract extension offered by the team early in the 2019 season.
No matter what, Prescott seems squarely in the Cowboys' plans for 2020. Dallas can use its franchise tag to retain the former fourth-round draft pick. Moore is set to continue calling offensive plays a year after helping guide Prescott into the MVP conversation. And McCarthy himself made it a point to highlight Prescott's talent during his introductory press conference.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ryan Tannehill lands two NFL honors
This is a keen reminder of what Tannehill is capable of
-
Harbaugh confirms Urban's return to BAL
The Eagles interviewed Urban for offensive coordinator earlier in the week
-
TB12 helps Pats TE with torn Achilles
TB12 did wonders for the veteran tight end
-
Titans vs. Chiefs odds, NFL expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Chiefs and Titans.
-
Cowher 'sees a lot of himself' in Vrabel
Cowher breaks down how the Titans under Vrabel compare to his Steelers teams of the past
-
Championship Weekend DFS picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game