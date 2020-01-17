Cowboys' Mike McCarthy meets with Dak Prescott, says QB is 'energetic' for the offseason

Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Dallas Cowboys for 2020, but that hasn't stopped him from meeting the team's new head coach and sharing his plans for the offseason.

Coach Mike McCarthy said in a Thursday sit-down with reporters that he and Prescott recently spent time together -- their first official visit since McCarthy was hired to replace Jason Garrett early this month.

"Good," McCarthy said when asked how the meeting went. "He's energetic. And we talked about his plan for the next couple of weeks and what he's going in front of him. I know (offensive coordinator) Kellen (Moore) and (quarterbacks coach) Doug (Nussmeier) also talked to all the quarterbacks."

It's not unusual, of course, for a QB and head coach to connect ahead of the offseason program. But McCarthy made some local headlines a week earlier when he said he'd yet to meet Prescott in person. There's also the fact that the quarterback is scheduled to hit free agency in March, reportedly after turning down a contract extension offered by the team early in the 2019 season.

No matter what, Prescott seems squarely in the Cowboys' plans for 2020. Dallas can use its franchise tag to retain the former fourth-round draft pick. Moore is set to continue calling offensive plays a year after helping guide Prescott into the MVP conversation. And McCarthy himself made it a point to highlight Prescott's talent during his introductory press conference.