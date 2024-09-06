The Dallas Cowboys have a lot riding on the 2024 NFL season. Coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are both eager to prove they can go more than one-and-done as a playoff contender, while team owner Jerry Jones is busy touting his leadership amid strong external critiques. So how are the Cowboys diffusing the pressure internally? McCarthy hinted at two keys on Friday.

The first: Believing in the team's growth. McCarthy learned of the ancient parable of the "Chinese bamboo tree" in February, he told Dallas' 105.3 The Fan, and has since emphasized the story to his own players. Legend says the tree can be watered for four years and yet produce "nothing above ground," only to sprout from "zero to 80 or 90 feet" at the start of Year 5. McCarthy, of course, is entering his fifth season atop the Cowboys' staff, looking to finally maximize a talented roster when it matters most.

Another key: The ground game.

"We're always gonna be committed to it," McCarthy said. "You have to get the attempts where they need to be. ... [We need to] win the time-of-possession battle. ... We will be good running the football, and it's because we're gonna commit to it."

To be clear, McCarthy noted that running the ball isn't the only way to maintain and sustain possessions, also emphasizing passing completion percentage. His overt mention of a rushing focus is notable, however, considering Dallas' apparent imbalance of offensive personnel, with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb headlining a dynamic passing attack and a slew of unproven or aging veterans manning the running backfield, including Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and the newly added Dalvin Cook, who's technically on the practice squad.

At the end of the day, McCarthy isn't worried about the outside expectations on his team, either.

"I think the nature of this business alone brings a lot of pressure," he said.