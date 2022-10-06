Even if we're just a month into the regular season, it is pretty remarkable how the Cowboys have been able to overcome several hurdles this year. The biggest, of course, is Dallas' 3-0 record in the absence of starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who went down with a thumb injury in the opener against Tampa Bay. With Cooper Rush at the helm, the Cowboys have been looked at as an underdog overcoming the odds to remain in the thick of the NFC East race.

This week, they are an underdog in every sense of the word. They are heading to Los Angeles to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, and the oddsmakers have determined that Dallas is a 5.5-point dog in this matchup, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

"We're underdogs?" McCarthy asked reporters Thursday, via NFL.com. "We're good. Alright. Just wrote my Saturday night speech. I'm good. I've never used it, but I'll just say this: We're nobody's underdog. So, if you need a quote."

When considered an underdog, McCarthy's team has been able to beat the odds so far this season, owning a 3-1 record both straight-up and against the spread.

Dating back to when he first took the Dallas job in 2020, the Cowboys have been so-so when considered underdogs in their matchups in general. The club is 7-7 SU under McCarthy when an underdog, but 9-5 ATS in that same stretch, so they do tend to keep their games within spitting distance. Last season, McCarthy's Cowboys were 3-1 SU and ATS as an underdog.

If you want to dissect it even further to put the Cowboys in the same setting they'll be in this weekend, they are 4-5 SU and 5-4 ATS when considered a road underdog during McCarthy's tenure. However, this 2022 squad was able to pull off the road upset when they defeated the Giants on the road in Week 3, so they have shown they can head out of AT&T Stadium and return with a W even when the oddsmakers consider it a long shot.