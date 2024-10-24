San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel fell ill prior to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he played just four offensive snaps in the eventual 28-18 loss. Samuel was seen on the sideline with an oxygen mask.

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Samuel has an illness that's "pneumonia-like" and that he has fluid in his lungs. Shanahan confirmed Samuel had pneumonia and provided a positive update on Wednesday, via ESPN, saying he is already back to work at the team facility.

"He's out of the hospital. He got in here yesterday, doing better than you'd expect with that stuff, and we'll see how he goes throughout the week," Shanahan said on Wednesday.

The 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" this week, and will already be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who tore his ACL and MCL vs. Kansas City. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed Sunday due to a hip injury, while tight end George Kittle is day-to-day with a sprained foot. Shanahan had a short and sweet answer on Wednesday when asked if Samuel has a chance to play in Week 8.

"Yes," he said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would obviously prefer to face the 49ers without their offensive Swiss Army knife, which is why he recommended Samuel take a week off in Week 8 on Thursday. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy registered the worst passer rating of his career in a start including playoffs, 36.7, after throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns as well as 212 yards on 17 of 31 passing in a Week 7 loss against the Chiefs. He threw more passes with Samuel, Aiyuk and Jennings all off the field in Week 7, 17, than he did in his first 37 career games combined, including the playoffs, per CBS Sports Research.

"You have to prepare for him. He's a dynamic player. He's dangerous because he's able to be productive from so many different spots on the field. That's our approach. We're preparing for him to play. I think he should rest, based on what I'm told," McCarthy said Thursday with a chuckle. We're preparing for him."

Samuel has caught 20 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown this season. He's also rushed 19 times for 51 yards and another score. Samuel had a massive 117-yard performance against the rival Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6, but he's now battling some respiratory issues that could affect his availability for Week 8.