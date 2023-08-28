Quarterback Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, had his world turned upside down after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys Friday evening in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick despite throwing only 102 NFL passes in two seasons. Lance officially became a Cowboy on Sunday after passing his physical, which has allowed him to set up shop at The Star in Frisco, Texas -- the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters -- to begin getting to work.

"He arrived yesterday and went through the physical process," head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, via The Athletic. "He's been here all day [today]. ... We'll all try to get as much time with him as we can."

The Cowboys also provide their younger and/or new players the opportunity to go through plays after practice, something Lance will have to attend after coming to Dallas following the conclusion of the preseason.

"You just do the best you can," McCarthy said when asked how he is going to be able to find time to be hands-on in the 23-year-old passer's development. He also noted Lance will likely spend the most time with quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, a former player for McCarthy from their Green Bay Packers days (2013-2015). "We have young player meetings for all of our young players, three times a week. We do things in the post-practice segments with our young players. He'll obviously be a big part of that. And any other time that's available, we'll make the best of it."

However, the bulk of McCarthy's attention this week is being pulled toward helping the front office make the critical roster construction calls to trim their team down to the league's mandated number of 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Then, as the team's offensive play-caller, his attention will swiftly be turned toward game preparation for their Week 1 "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the NFC East rival New York Giants.

"There's a lot going on today and tomorrow with personnel meetings and game-planning for the Giants. It's pretty hectic up here. … We'll all try to get as much time with him as we can."