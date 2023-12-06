FRISCO, Texas --- The 9-3 Dallas Cowboys are set to battle the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East on Sunday, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, like many of his players this time of year, will be entering Sunday night's game a little banged up.

The Cowboys released a statement Wednesday:

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy experienced abdominal pain this morning that warranted further evaluation and resulted in a diagnosis of acute appendicitis. He is currently slated for surgery this afternoon, expected to be released later today, and anticipates coaching on Sunday night. The Cowboys three coordinators will run practice today and until McCarthy returns.

McCarthy, the Cowboys' offensive play-caller, is anticipated to be coaching against the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football."

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel will run the team's practices until McCarthy, 60, returns to the sidelines.