ARLINGTON, Texas -- After plenty of uncertainty, a decision has been made in Dallas. The Cowboys have parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons (2020-2024). Dallas, meanwhile, is working quickly to replace its head coach, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement on Monday following McCarthy's departure, complimenting his former head coach and noting the team's next steps.

"Throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done. That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike's qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure. "Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team. These discussions were thorough and received an appropriate amount of time and depth to cover. Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here. "We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."

McCarthy's 49-34 record since becoming Dallas' head coach in 2020 is tied for the eighth best in the NFL along with the Minnesota Vikings, and the team's three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021-2023 were Dallas' first since a four-season stretch from 1992-1995. That's when the team won three Super Bowls in a four-season span. Under McCarthy, the Cowboys became the first team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to win at least 12 games three years in a row and not make a conference championship game. That's why McCarthy's future was in doubt in the first place. In both years the Cowboys missed the postseason under McCarthy, starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered season-ending injuries: a fractured ankle (2020) and a torn hamstring (2024).

Following Dallas's 23-19 home defeat against the Washington Commanders that ran the team's record to 7-10 after battling numerous injuries, McCarthy stated his desire to remain with the Cowboys with his original coaching contract with the team set to expire on Jan. 14. Prescott also told CBS Sports in a one-on-one interview that he would go to bat to owner and general manager Jerry Jones on McCarthy's behalf.

"Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me," McCarthy said postgame after Week 18 when asked if remaining with the Cowboys is his top preference. "And then there's a personal side to all these decisions. They all point the right direction. ... Those are all positive attributes that you take into account. Absolutely, I'm a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of day, it is about winning and you have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a very good foundation here."

Dallas Cowboys Under Mike McCarthy, NFL Ranks 2020 2021-2023 2024 Regular Season W-L 6-10 (T-21st) 36-15 (2nd) 7-10 (21st) Postseason W-L N/A 1-3 (14th) N/A PPG 24.7 (17th) 29.5 (1st) 20.3 (21st) Total YPG 371.8 (14th) 377.8 (4th) 327.5 (17th) Red Zone TD Pct 50% (T-29th) 63% (2nd) 46% (31st) Turnovers 26 (27th) 59 (6th) 28 (28th) PPG Allowed 29.6 (28th) 19.9 (5th) 27.5 (31st) Takeaways 22 (9th) 93 (1st) 23 (12th) Point Differential -78 (25th) +491 (2nd) -118 (26th) Turnover Margin -3 (21st) 34 (1st) -6 (T-23rd)

Jones clearly disagreed with McCarthy's assessment that the two built a "very good foundation" together in Dallas, which is why McCarthy is now on the open market.