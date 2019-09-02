Cowboys move 2019 third-round draft pick to IR, reportedly plan to promote RB Jordan Chunn from practice squad
Moving Connor McGovern to IR is expected, as is the team taking last-minute steps to nudge Ezekiel Elliott
Connor McGovern won't be debuting in the NFL any time soon.
There's a lot of excitement in North Dallas surrounding the rookie offensive lineman, following the Dallas Cowboys' decision to select him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The team didn't expect McGovern to still be available when they went on the clock with the 90th-overall selection, but there he was, and a celebratory Cowboys front office collectively hi-fived each other as they gave him the nod. Unfortunately, the former Penn State standout has been out of practice since suffering a torn pectoral muscle months ago, and his entire season is now in jeopardy.
After suffering a setback in August, the Cowboys have opted to move McGovern to injured reserve to start the 2019 season -- per Todd Archer of ESPN -- in an expected move following final roster cutdowns. League rules require a player to first be on a team's active roster before they can be moved to IR, and the freed up roster spot will reportedly go to running back Jordan Chunn.
The promotion for Chunn isn't in the books yet, though, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.
As Archer notes above, Chunn is an able-bodied special teams player as much as he is depth as a third-string RB.
It's fair to assume the Cowboys are simply protecting themselves in the event a deal isn't finalized with Ezekiel Elliott this week, with the team having hoped to get things ironed out over the weekend. Sources continue to affirm to me that barring a setback, things are on schedule for Elliott to report to the Cowboys in ample time to begin practicing for the season opener against the New York Giants, as the two sides work out the structure of the new contract -- with money having already been agreed upon.
It isn't done until it's done, however, and the aforementioned roster moves help the Cowboys polish their final roster for Week 1.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Giants 53-man roster: Injuries factor in
The Giants' offensive line looks more settled than it has been since 2008
-
Bears roster: Pineiro is the kicker
The Bears will go with Eddy Pineiro as their kicker to open the year
-
Eagles depth chart: Where the RBs fit
The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball
-
Seahawks roster: Clowney in, QBs out
Few teams made moves ahead of the NFL deadline that were as surprising as the one in the Pacific...
-
Report: Hoyer signs deal with Colts
It's no secret the Colts are in dire straits after Andrew Luck's decision, and Hoyer could...
-
Melvin Gordon holdout
Gordon is seeking to become one of the top-paid backs in the NFL, but does he have the leverage?