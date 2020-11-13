One step forward, nine steps back. That's more or less how the Dallas Cowboys season has gone in 2020, as they scratch and claw for wins that haven't come -- sitting at 2-7 heading into the bye week and dealing with yet another brutal injury blow. The team's defense has been surprisingly effective recently though, allowing only 24 points per game after a historically bad 36.3 points per contest through the first six contests, and the lone bright spot in their beleaguered secondary is now potentially out for the season.

Trevon Diggs suffered a fracture in his foot in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that will cost him roughly 4-6 weeks, and forces the Cowboys secondary to adjust yet again due to injury. It is not the same injury from 2018 and will not require surgery to repair, and that's the good news, but the question of who takes his place is now front-and-center.

Diggs had just come off of a breakout game in Week 7 wherein he reeled in two interceptions against Carson Wentz.

The team will likely welcome back Chidobe Awuzie from a hamstring injury, having been sidelined since Week 2.

Awuzie was activated from injured reserve heading into the Week 10 bye and is on track to take the field against the Minnesota Vikings, assuming he can finally ramp up in practice when they fire up next week. Assuming Awuzie can go, it would be a big help in resolving the loss of Diggs, but still leaves a gaping hole at the CB2 position. This could mean the team finally gives Reggie Robinson, II, after listing him on the inactives for each of the nine games this season.

Robinson is a rookie fourth-round pick out of Tulsa who entered training camp as a promising cornerback, but was moved to safety to help with depth at the position. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, despite poor play by safety Darian Thompson that led to him being benched, he couldn't crack that rotation. The 6-foot-1, 205 pound defensive back is tailor-made to be a presence at cornerback -- a lengthy talent who also boasts a 4.44s 40-yard dash time. Additionally, Robinson was in the 95th percentile on the bench press at this year's NFL combine (22), and he's been known to use that strength to bully smaller wideouts.

For a Cowboys team that claims to be interested in giving more reps to young talent in a dying season, it's curious they've not done so yet with Robinson, but it would behoove them to do two things here: move the rookie back to cornerback for the rest of the season and grant him playing time to develop in the absence of Diggs. With both Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis on a contract year, the Cowboys need to know what they have in Robinson as a means of evaluating how they'll approach the former the incumbents in free agency. They've already locked up Anthony Brown on a multi-year deal, and while Brown will likely start opposite Awuzie with Diggs on IR, splitting boundary reps between C.J. Goodwin and Robinson would be a useful formula, even if only for assessment purposes with an eye on 2021.

This would allow them to keep Lewis in the slot as Awuzie or Brown exit for rest, giving them a good mix of veteran presence and rookie film. There's no better time to put Robinson on the field to let him show you the good, the bad and/or any ugly.



Truly, what do they have to lose at this point?