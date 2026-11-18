Three days after surrendering 584 yards — most ever in a home game — in a 46-40 loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys are making a big change in their defensive coaching responsibilities. Senior defensive analyst Mike Pettine will call defensive plays for Dallas, starting this weekend against the Titans, though first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker will retain his job, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell has confirmed.

Sunday's performance was far from a one-off, as Dallas' defense ranks last in yards per game allowed (393.8), tied for last in points per game allowed (28.2) and 31st in yards per play allowed (6.2).

Against San Francisco, Dallas gave up three plays of 50+ yards — all for touchdowns. On the season, Dallas has allowed nine plays of 50+ yards, four more than any other team.

Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said the organization was "still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation" when asked about a change at defensive coordinator. Team owner Jerry Jones then hinted at a potential change Tuesday.

"We're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about that here, but we are talking about those things," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, via The Dallas Morning News.

Pettine brings experience to Cowboys defense

Dallas is currently 4-6, with the defense largely to blame. The Cowboys' offense, in stark juxtaposition to the defense, ranks top 10 in yards per game, points per game and points per drive. After entering the season with high expectations, Dallas is fighting to simply stay in the playoff race, two games behind the Giants in the lowly NFC East.

The Cowboys initially brought Pettine, 60, aboard last month after Dallas' slow start on defense. He has not called plays since 2020, when he was the Packers' defensive coordinator. Green Bay finished ninth in total defense and 12th in scoring defense that year. Since then, he has bounced around, spending 2021 as a senior defensive assistant with the Bears and 2022-25 as a Vikings assistant head coach, working with outside linebackers in 2024 and 2025.

This is a considerable demotion — not in title, but certainly in responsibilities — for Parker, 34, who came to Dallas this season highly regarded after doing strong work as the Eagles' defensive backs and pass game coordinator from 2024-25.

Pettine has considerable history with both Schottenheimer and Parker. He spent 2009-11 as the Jets' defensive coordinator while Schottenheimer was New York's offensive coordinator. When he was with Green Bay, Pettine gave Parker his first NFL job as a defensive quality control coach.