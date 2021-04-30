The wheeling and dealing has begun for the Dallas Cowboys. Owners of the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they began receiving calls from other teams interested in swapping places with them to get a better opportunity at a respective player they felt wouldn't make it to them later in the first round. Given how the board has fallen, the Cowboys have decided to take one club up on its offer, sending the No. 10 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 84 pick, sources confirm to CBS Sports.

This still puts them in position to grab a premier talent they have their eyes on, but also lands them additional capital to either draft more prospects or to create a trade package to move up in the rounds to come. Who they choose to select in their new position remains a mystery, seeing as top targets like Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain having already flown off of the board in the top 10.

It's clear, however, they feel whomever they're spying will still be available when they go back on the clock at No. 12. Of course, this is a risk, but Jerry Jones has never been one allergic to rolling the dice. And, considering the names likely to still be available at 12th overall, the Cowboys won't exactly be in dire straits.

For the Cowboys, who now have 11 picks in their pocket and having dropped down only two slots, it's a win.