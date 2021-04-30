The wheeling and dealing has begun for the Dallas Cowboys. Owners of the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they began receiving calls from other teams interested in swapping places with them to get a better opportunity at a respective player they felt wouldn't make it to them later in the first round. Given how the board has fallen, the Cowboys decided to take one club up on its offer, sending the No. 10 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 84 pick, sources confirm to CBS Sports, and using their new pick on linebacker Micah Parsons -- the talented linebacker from Penn State.

The trade down still allowed them to be in position to grab a premier talent they had their eyes on, but also landed them additional capital to either draft more prospects or to create a trade package to move up in the rounds to come. The Cowboys initially sat tight in their original slot, but seeing as top targets like Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain fly off of the board changed their entire plan.

Parsons enters Dallas presenting big(ger) question marks on the current linebacker corps that features Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, which means the Cowboys have a few things to figure out going forward. As for the Eagles, who moved up to jump ahead of the New York Giants, selecting Heisman-winning wideout DeVonta Smith gives Parsons and Co. a new offensive NFC East weapon to defend.

It didn't take long for things to get spicy in the NFC East, and this is only the first round.