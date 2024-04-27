FRISCO, Texas -- If the Dallas Cowboys are going to make a fourth consecutive playoff trip next season, they need to ace the 2024 NFL Draft.

They lost eight of their own players in free agency, tied for the third-most in one offseason in Cowboys history. Five of those losses were starters: running back Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans), center Tyler Biadasz (Washington Commanders), left tackle Tyron Smith (New York Jets), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (Seattle Seahawks).

Those losses occurred because Dallas wasn't able to re-up quarterback Dak Prescott ($55.1 million cap hit in final year of contract), who led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes in 2023, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($17.991 million cap hit in final year of contract), who led the NFL with 135 catches in 2023, to long-term extensions prior to free agency. Doing so would have enabled the Cowboys to spread those cap hits out more evenly across future seasons. They have signed two external free agents this offseason: 32-year-old Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks (one year, $3 million contract) and 28-year-old journeyman running back Royce Freeman.

"We feel great about what we've been in free agency. All in. All in. All in," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday. "We're all in with these young guys. We're all in with this draft. We're all in with knowing that you have to go. We've had adjustments. ... Again, without sounding defensive at all, the youth, the young guys coming in here and playing are incrementally viable. We're counting on them and we've had that happen for us."

Here is every single selection the Cowboys own heading into Thursday night.

Round Overall Pick Player Grade 1 29 (via trade with Detroit Lions) Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma B (Pete Prisco) 2 56 Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan B- (Chris Trapasso) 3 73 (via trade with Detroit Lions)



3 87



5 174 (compensatory pick)



6 216 (compensatory pick)



7 233 (via trade with Raiders)



7 244





Cowboys select Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at No. 29

Dallas essentially held up a blinking, neon sign at its pre-draft press conference on Tuesday when talking about their biggest draft need: offensive line. After eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith departed for the New York Jets and Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz followed Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders in free agency, the Cowboys had holes at center and either left guard or left tackle, depending on where they decide to play 2023 Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, a college left tackle at Tulsa, going forward.

"I think in general, if you look at attrition, if you talk about where it hits us the hardest, it's the guys we lost in the offensive line," Cowboys COO and executive VP Stephen Jones said Tuesday.

Smith revealed he feels most comfortable at left guard coming off the Pro Bowl nod, but he is amicable to playing left tackle. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy accidentally revealed that he sees Smith's best position as left guard.

"Now, where Tyler would line up, it would probably be at guard ... or maybe tackle," McCarthy said laughing.

Now that the Cowboys selected Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, an offensive tackle who didn't allow a sack on 335 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Smith remains at left guard. Guyton, who stands at 6-foot-8 while weighing 322 pounds, possesses plenty of athletic gifts. His 34 1/8-inch arms and 82 1/4-inch wingspan that he measured at the NFL Scouting Combine are ideal attributes for an NFL offensive tackle. Guyton was CBS Sports' seventh-ranked offensive tackle and 36th-ranked overall player in this draft.

Guyton is quick on his feet and well-balanced in pass protection. The top element of his game is how he uses his hands like a boxer, striking and counter-punching oncoming pass rushers. He also has fluidity with his hips, which allows him to bend and recover well in pass protection. Guyton could improve his efficiency with his hands, and his leverage could improve if he cut down on the amount of snaps in which he stood up too upright. Thirteen of his 15 college starts came at right tackle, so Dallas will need to work on him a lot about transitioning to left tackle. However, Guyton was a blindside protector as a Sooner as Oklahoma's 2023 starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, was left-handed.

Ultimately, Dallas gets what it wanted: an athletic tackle it can replace Tyron Smith with, and Tyler Smith gets to remain at left guard where he and McCarthy feel he can play his best. Mission accomplished, even with the trade back.

Pete Prisco's grade: B

"This is a move that has been predicted by a lot of people," Prisco said. "He played right tackle in college, but can move to the left side. This fills a major need."

Cowboys select Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland at No. 56

Marshawn Kneeland, a fifth-year senior who stands at 6 feet, 3 inches while weighing 267 pounds, comes in with the traits (34 1/4-inch arms and a 4.75 40-yard dash) to provide more to juice to a Cowboys' pass rush that led the NFL in quarterback pressure rate last season (45%).

Kneeland possesses a prototypical NFL edge rusher build, utilizing the long wing span and burst off the line of scrimmage to achieve a leverage advantage over offensive linemen. He also has a strong motor, and the football IQ to diagnose reads in the run game.

The cons are his quickness when countering a blocker's attempt to slow him down is much slower than his initial jump off the line of scrimmage, and he can get lost inside. Not ever having five sacks in a single college football season, 4.5 was his career high, is a little concerning, but he faced regular double teams on Western Michigan. That won't be the case for him anymore playing alongside three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. While five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn't on the team anymore and Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, adding more muscle to their defensive front will take some of the burden off of their secondary.

Chris Trapasso grade: B-

"Big-time tester who might be just scratching the surface of how good he can be around the corner," Trapasso said. "Doesn't quite play to his workout but works the edges of OTs very well. Shows glimpses of countering ability. Just didn't ever dominate in the MAC. Roll of the dice."

