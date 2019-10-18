Cowboys not interested in contacting Antonio Brown, regardless of injuries at receiver

Hoping the Dallas Cowboys give in to the advice of Michael Irvin, who suggested his former team solve their injury issues at the wide receiver spot by looking into signing Antonio Brown? Holding your breath here would be unwise. Team owner Jerry Jones has never been one to shy away from risk, it's true, but he wasn't interested in signing Brown when the troubled 31-year-old was released from the Oakland Raiders in September, and he isn't now -- injuries at the position be damned.

Despite three-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper nursing a thigh bruise that ended his night after just three snaps against the New York Jets -- with a likelihood he could miss the Week 7 battle against the Philadelphia Eagles as well -- and even with veteran wideout Randall Cobb nursing back tightness as he attempts to play this week, Jones recently doubled down on his belief in the current depth chart at the position.

"I don't want to be talking about any other player," he told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "I like our depth. We've got guys that we haven't seen. We've got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad -- let me real clear about that -- as I've seen us have in years.

"So, I'm not speaking to Antonio. I'm not speaking to anybody, but I believe we would go with the depth we have."

That depth includes second-year talent Michael Gallup, who had a rough game against the Jets but has otherwise proven himself.

Brown remains unsigned after being released from the New England Patriots two weeks after they signed him, and is currently entrenched in several legal battles that include accusations of sexual assault and more. This is all on the heels of alienating himself from the Pittsburgh Steelers and subsequently doing the same with the Oakland Raiders, with his short time in California including a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, a well-publicized helmet controversy and frostbitten feet.

It bears mentioning he also said he'd never play in the NFL again and accused the league of being soft on Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has pending legal charges of his own, but that emotion was short-lived. Brown then took to social media to implore Patriots fans to lobby the team to re-sign him, adding one more twist to a plot that has become as disturbing to watch as it has become long in the tooth. In yet another turn, though, it's now been reported he's choosing to clean up his pending off-the-field issues before attempting to sign with a team.

Of course, all of this is only half the battle for Brown, because the NFL has also warned all 32 clubs he may be placed on the commissioner's exempt list if any team opts to take the risk and give him a contract. There are three teams in the league you can definitively eliminate from a potential go at Brown, those being the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots, but go ahead and pencil the Cowboys in as the fourth who wants no part of what Brown would bring to town.

The way Jones sees it, the risk is not remotely worth the reward, especially considering neither Cooper nor Cobb have longterm injuries. What can Brown do for you? Well, nothing, if you're name is Jerry Jones.