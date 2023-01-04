Another week, another move in the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver room. Instead of an addition, however, the Cowboys are making a subtraction to their pass-catching numbers, releasing veteran James Washington, according to NFL Media.

The 26-year-old wideout broke his foot on the first day of padded practices in training camp this summer, and he first suited up in the Silver and Blue in Week 14 against the Houston Texans. Washington totaled a single target and no receptions in the two games and 15 offensive snaps he played with Dallas in Weeks 14 and 15. Following the signing of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton prior to the Cowboys' Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington has been a healthy scratch in each of the last two weeks.

The Stamford, Texas native and former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, 60th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, now hits the waiver wire ahead of the final week of the 2022 regular season.