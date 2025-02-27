The Dallas Cowboys are embarking on a "selectively aggressive" offseason in 2025, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is one of the players their front office is aggressively trying to re-sign.

Odighizuwa, whose 60 quarterback pressures in 2024 were the second-most in the league at his position, is someone the Cowboys are seeking to re-sign. Odighizuwa outproduced Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter in both quarterback pressures (60 to 53) and quarterback pressure rate (12.3% to 10.4%) in 2024.

New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus went to bat for Odighizuwa's return, saying he "is a guy that we like a lot, and he's a really good player for us." Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also indicated at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team's interest in retaining their 2021 third-round pick is high.

"Obviously Osa has done a terrific job for us," Schottenheimer said Thursday, via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He's a terrific young player. He does everything right. As those communications keep going, it's never done until it's done. He's a guy we would love to have back."

Cowboys executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones confirmed contract talks between the front office and Odighizuwa's representation on Monday.

"Yeah, we're certainly working with [Osa] right now, working with his agent and have had productive talks and we'll see where we end up this week."

Jalen Carter vs. Osa Odighizuwa



Jalen Carter (PHI) Osz Odighizuwa (DAL) QB Pressures 53 60 QB Pressure rate 10.4% 12.3% Sacks 4.5 4.5

Having a strong defensive tackle lined up as a three-technique, on the outside shoulder of the offensive guard, is a key component of Eberflus' defense, so safe to say both Odighizuwa and three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons are of high priority for the Cowboys this offseason.