FRISCO, Texas -- The biggest story at Dallas Cowboys organized team activities (OTAs) continues to be who isn't on the field rather than who is.

Three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is in the middle of contract negotiations, showed up to the Cowboys' first OTA practice on May 19, and he had lunch with new Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer that day. Since, he's been missing in action. Parsons was a no-show at the first OTA practice open to media on May 20, and he wasn't in the building for the second OTA session open to the media on Thursday. Granted, it hasn't been "his style" to attend the voluntary portion of the Cowboys' offseason program in the past, but he, Schottenheimer and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa have spoken about Parsons stepping up as a leader following four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence's offseason departure to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Voluntary, right now, the camp. He was here last week, had lunch with him. Actually bumped into him in the airport. He was going to do some traveling," Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "I have not seen him yet this week. Again, my big thing with all the guys whether they're here or not, you can get great work in and you can get ready and be mentally prepared. Whether you're Micah who is not here, here in and out. Whether you're Dak, [who is always present], it doesn't really matter. Just put your work in, get ready, there's a lot of ways to get ready and prepared. I think the league has made it very clear it's all voluntary."

The additions of veterans like edge rusher Dante Fowler, who led the Washington Commanders with 10.5 sacks in 2024 and played for Dallas in 2023, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, an eight-year veteran who was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, have helped mitigate the loss of Parsons early on from a leadership perspective. However, it certainly would be best for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to have his elite edge rusher on the field early and often this offseason as Dallas' defense converts to a new scheme for the third consecutive season. Parsons led the entire NFL in both sacks (11.0) and quarterback pressures (49) to finish the second half of the 2024, and him picking up at that pace right away under Eberflus in 2025 could change Dallas' contention prospects.

"It's [the leadership responsibility] definitely elevated having a guy like D-Law doing it for a long time and having him gone, it definitely puts a little bit more on me and Micah's plate, just as far as leadership and leading by example," Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa said Thursday. "But we have good vets in there too. Solly [defensive tackle Solomon Thomas] came in, [edge rusher] Dante [Fowler] has been here before, and they have both been doing it for a long time as well. So, we got good leadership in there."

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was present to watch the tail end of practice on Thursday, and he dapped All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb once practice concluded. Lamb, who was in Parsons' exact situation a year ago in search of his second NFL contract, completely held out of the Cowboys' offseason program and training camp until he was paid. It would benefit Jones to move with a higher sense of urgency this year and get Parsons signed before the start of training camp in July at the latest.

Could QB Dak Prescott's cadence change?

Prescott's pre-snap cadence of "Yeah, here we go" or simply "here we go" is arguably the most recognizable in the entire NFL. Anyone flipping channels between games on an NFL Sunday immediately recognizes the Cowboys are playing when they hear Prescott's cadence. With Schottenheimer being promoted from the role of a non-play calling offensive coordinator to a play-calling head coach this offseason, things are going to change. He did say on Thursday that "the bones" of Dallas' offense "are still pretty similar." Could Prescott's patented cadence be one of the things hitting the cutting board in the Schottenheimer era.

"I'm not going to tell you about the cadence," Schottenheimer said. "The biggest thing with the cadence that I will tell you is getting a guy like [backup QB] Joe [Milton] and you got new linemen, got [ first-round pick Tyler] Booker and [free agent[ Rob Jones and guys like that, getting all the quarterbacks to kind of sound the same. That sounds like 'Oh that's pretty obviously, that's pretty simple.' But it's the guys that are the backups that have to learn to make their cadence sound like Dak's. That's kind of one of the things that you do work on in terms of the cadence and what we say and things like that. Maybe you guys will hear it today, maybe you won't."

The Cowboys' team periods -- offense vs. defense --- are on the far side of the practice field, away from where media is permitted to stand, so it's not always possible to hear everything. What Schottenheimer did make clear is all of his quarterbacks, even Prescott who is entering his 10th NFL season as Dallas' starter, can still grow and develop throughout the offseason.

"I think they all are," Schottenheimer said when asked if strong-armed backup Joe Milton is still in the developmental phase. "I think Dak is in the developmental phase. That sounds crazy for a guy who has played that much. There are things that we are tweaking with Dak. I don't think it's just for Joe. ... The minute these quarterbacks think they've figured it all out, that's when it's probably time for them to do something different. The way defenses attack in this league it makes it almost impossible to relax."

Injury update on DeMarvion Overshown

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown became the Cowboys' first No. 0 back in April. On Thursday, he was all smiles discussing that and his recovery from tearing his ACL, PCL and MCL in Week 14 last season.

"I'm living my dream with the Dallas Cowboys," Overshown said. ... "It's something I've been wanting since I got here, so it's like getting it, it's like a style. ... The way I went about it, earning it, I think I gained a lot of respect around the building, not going around pouting that I didn't have my favorite number. The fact that I get to wear it, it's a badge of honor. I'm looking forward to shining in it."

Overshown has been doing some jogging when utilizing hydrotherapy treadmills, among other things, but currently Cowboys director of rehab Britt Brown has the 24-year-old in the light jogging on grass stage of his rehab. He worked off to the side with the rehab group during practice on Thursday. The linebacker is also in the early stages of shuffling and backpedaling, among other specific, small movements.

"It's been going really good. I think it really couldn't be any better," Overshown said."If it was any better, I'd be out there playing right now. So where I'm at in my rehab and my process, it's like where I'm supposed to be plus some. I know it's a process. It's something we're not rushing just because I look good. ... I'm going to come back when I'm 100%, when I'm ready. When I know I can touch the field and not have to look down and worry about my knee."

He believes a "realistic" return date would be in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

"It's definitely realistic," Overshown said. ... "I'm thinking of doing it the smart way, so maybe starting on PUP [physically unable to perform] maybe if I'm not feeling great. ... I'm going to let Britt [Brown], the magic man, do the work. I'm just going to come up here, grind like I'm playing tomorrow. Best believe I'm working as if I'm suiting up tomorrow. ... Whenever they unleash me, I'm going to be ready to go."

Starting inside linebackers emerging

It's early, but it looks like two starters are emerging at inside linebacker for new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Jack Sanborn, who was with Eberflus in his first three seasons on the Chicago Bears, and Kenneth Murray, a former first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. Murray was acquired via a trade with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Both have routinely lined up with the first team defense thus far in the Cowboys' offseason program.