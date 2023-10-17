The Dallas Cowboys were in dire need of a victory in Week 6 after being body slammed 42-10 at the San Francisco 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5, and they got it in the form of a nail-biting 20-17 road victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football." Say what you will about the Cowboys, but quarterback Dak Prescott summed them up best in his ESPN postgame interview, describing his 2023 squad as "resilient." Dallas has now won eight consecutive games after a loss and outscored their opponents 260-123 in that span. Expand that further back, and the Cowboys have won 11 of their past 12 games following a loss.

Here is a look at some of the Cowboys' biggest storylines from a roller-coaster victory at AT&T Stadium West Coast, SoFi Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb is back

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb openly questioned the team's offensive identity after the 42-10 debacle against the 49ers in the lead up to Monday night. He then spoke about how he and Prescott are going to have more direct communication. While he and Prescott will likely keep more of these conversations internal going forward, Lamb's public complaints worked. He was successfully targeted on the first two plays of Dallas' second drive, with gains of 11 and 23 yards. He finished with a game-high 117 receiving yards on seven catches. That wasn't too far off from topping his combined yardage from Weeks 3-5.

CeeDee Lamb last 4 games



Weeks 3-5 Week 6 at Chargers Targets 18 7 Catches 12 7 Receiving Yards 138 117 Yards/Catch 11.5 16.7

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy loves to talk about ball distribution, the amount of different players who get involved in the passing game, but the Dallas offense hums at its most ideal frequency when Lamb is the passing game's focal point. Look for him to be even more central to the Dallas offense after its Week 7 bye.

The Cowboys defense is back

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Holding a Chargers offense with quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen to 17 points, Los Angeles' first game scoring under 20 all season, is a big deal. Even though the Cowboys only recorded one sack, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons' critical takedown of Herbert shortly before cornerback Stephon Gilmore hauled in the game-sealing interception, Dallas' 47.6% pressure rate on Herbert was the highest he had faced all season. It was very apparent as Herbert missed multiple passes to open receivers after being flushed out of the pocket.

Nothing was perfect for Dallas on Monday night, but its defense came the closest of any of its three units. As Parsons said in this moment after Gilmore's clutch interception in the video, "We're back." It's certainly hard to argue with him at the moment.

WR Brandin Cooks is set to break out

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Cowboys trading for Brandin Cooks this past offseason was supposed to atone for their horrendous sin of trading away four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amar Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for late-round draft pick compensation. Entering Week 6, he had only nine catches for 73 yards on 19 targets. Those were the fifth-most targets on the team entering their matchup with the Chargers on Monday night, certainly an underwhelming involvement for their new acquisition early on.

However, he made his biggest contribution of the season in Week 6, hauling in four catches for 36 yards, including the Cowboys' final touchdown of the night from 2 yards out.

Cooks also provided not one but two critical first-down receptions on Dallas' final offensive drive of the night that involved forcing the Chargers to run out of timeouts before the Cowboys kicked the go-ahead field goal. Monday night was a nice performance for the 10-year vet, but it's going to take many more games with even more of an impact for him to reach a pace that has him in line for his seventh career 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

RB Tony Pollard's juice has returned

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Last season, Pollard lead the NFL in scrimmage yards per touch (5.9) among players with at least 200 touches. This season, he is averaging 4.4 yards per touch as he has become more of plodding, between-the-tackles rusher in Year 1 of McCarthy calling offensive plays in Dallas.

He did provide the play of the game on Monday night. With the Cowboys facing third-and-11, they seemed destined to punt once again. After Prescott spun out of a sack, he then dumped the football down to Pollard, who after a broken tackle, hit the gas for a 60-yard gain. Prior to his gruesome playoff leg injury against the San Francisco 49ers last January, he likely finishes that play in the end zone. He finished with 110 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches.

Outside of this play, Pollard had 50 scrimmage yards on 20 touches. That's not eye-popping production. McCarthy needs to increase Pollard's usage in the passing game as he is best when out in space against defenders who lack the same level of agility as the 26-year-old running back. It's fair to expect Pollard's level of play will improve the further out he gets from the gruesome leg injury, but it will take a little time before we see the explosive, pre-leg injury Pollard again.