Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not appeal the $250,000 fine the NFL levied against him for giving fans the middle finger during last week's win over the New York Jets, according to NFL Media. Jones was caught on video making the gesture from his luxury box at MetLife Stadium, and after the fact he said it was a mishap as he intended to give Cowboys fans a thumbs up but used the wrong finger.

NFL fine money is directed to charity, and Jones is reportedly content with his $250,000 payment going to a good cause.

Jones made the gesture after the Cowboys scored a touchdown late in the 37-22 win.

"That was unfortunate," Jones said this week. "That was an exchange with our fans out in front of us. There was a swarm of Cowboy fans out in front -- not Jet fans, Cowboy fans -- and the entire stadium was brimming with the enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game. And that was inadvertent on my part. That was right after we'd made our last touchdown and we were all excited about it, there wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that, I just put up the wrong show on the hand. But that was inadvertently done -- and I'm not kidding, if you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental.

"It got straightened around pretty quick, I got the chance to look at it, it got straightened around pretty quick but the intention was thumbs up and then basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."

Jerry Jones fined $250,000 for 'unfortunate gesture' to Jets fans during Cowboys' Week 5 win Robby Kalland

This is not the first time an NFL team owner faced a fine for flipping the bird. Bud Adams, the late owner of the Tennessee Titans, received an identical $250,000 fine in 2009 for flashing middle fingers towards Buffalo Bills fans.