Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suffered a scare on Wednesday night after being involved in a car crash in Dallas.

According to WFAA.com, Jones was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after suffering minor injuries in the accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. CT to assess the wreck. There aren't a lot of details about the crash right now, so it's unclear if Jones was driving or if he was a passenger in the car.

Jones' stay at the hospital was a short one with the Cowboys owner arriving back at his house just a couple of hours after the accident, according to the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones offered a positive update on his dad's health late Wednesday night.

"He is all good," the younger Jones told the Morning News.

This incident comes just four days after Jones led the Cowboys' braintrust through the 2022 NFL Draft. Jones has been a hands-on owner for his entire tenure in Dallas and not even age has really been able to slow him down. The 79-year-old played a part in almost the entire pre-draft process this year, although he did miss the 2022 NFL combine while working through a minor medical issue, according to ESPN.com.