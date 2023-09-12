The New York Jets had Super Bowl hopes heading into Monday, but that all changed very quickly when quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with what ended up being a season-ending torn Achilles while facing the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." The team's missing piece last season was a solid quarterback, and just four snaps into having one, it's back in QB purgatory.

Fans, media, players, coaches and owners across the league responded with shock to the injury, watching a season with so much hope break down so soon into the year.

One prominent NFL figure who reacted to the injury was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said he hates seeing situations like Rodgers' last night.

"I was sick for everybody" Jones said (via 105.3 The Fan). "We're all sick. You don't want to see that."

Some players have been vocal for a while about the field at MetLife Stadium, where the game between the Jets and Bills was played on Monday night. Player have pushed for grass instead of artificial turf, claiming the latter impacts players' bodies negatively and can cause injuries.

Jones said he did not hear his players or coaches complaining about the field conditions in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the Cowboys' blowout win over the New York Giants on Sunday night. Dallas is set to face the Jets in MetLife next week, and so far he has not heard concern about how the team will fare on the turf.

The game between the Cowboys and Jets will likely lean towards Dallas, now that Zach Wilson is under center instead of the future Hall of Famer.