The Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) and Carolina Panthers (2-3) link up in an NFC contest in Week 6. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys went on the road last week and beat the New York Jets, 37-22. Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 in Week 4, securing a win in two of the last three weeks. The Panthers will be without running back Chuba Hubbard (calf), while star wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) will miss Sunday's showdown for the Cowboys.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Cowboys are -168 money line favorites (risk $168 to win $100), while the Panthers are +138 underdogs. Before making any Cowboys vs. Panthers picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Cowboys vs. Panthers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

Where to bet on Cowboys vs. Panthers

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Panthers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cowboys vs. Panthers betting preview

Odds: Cowboys -3, over/under 48.5

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Dallas ranks first in the league in total offense (406.6) and fourth in scoring offense (30.2). Quarterback Dak Prescott is second in passing yards (1,356) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (10). Meanwhile, George Pickens has 23 catches for 357 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan has made an impact five games into his career. He's leading the team in catches (24) and receiving yards (351). Running back Rico Dowdle piled up a whopping 206 rushing yards, nine yards per carry, and one score last week against Miami. In addition, quarterback Bryce Young has 951 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns.

Click here to bet Cowboys vs. Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Cowboys vs. Panthers prediction, picks

Heading into this game, Dallas is 2-1 ATS as the away team and 3-2 ATS in every game this season. On the other sideline, Carolina is 2-0 ATS as the home team and as the home underdog. Despite the Panthers coming off a home win, the SportsLine model is projecting that the Cowboys will secure a conference win in this bout. The model predicts that Dallas will cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Cowboys vs. Panthers score prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 24

Want more Week 6 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 6 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.