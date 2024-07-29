The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of financial concerns to reckon with at training camp, as Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb seek new deals ahead of contract years. Now they have a serious injury issue as well, as former Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Sam Williams tore his ACL during training camp practice, according to NFL Media.

Williams, 25, was participating in special teams drills when he went down with an apparent knee injury, as CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported. The third-year pass rusher received medical attention before trainers carted him off the field in Oxnard, California, home to Cowboys camp.

While perennial Pro Bowler Micah Parsons headlines the Cowboys' pass rush, Williams is considered a vital piece of the rotation, two years after his 10 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries earned him Rookie of the Year consideration. A second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss in 2022, Williams logged four sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons, combining for 16 quarterback hits during that span despite appearing primarily in a reserve role.

With Williams absent, Dallas figures to be even more dependent on 32-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence, Parsons' running mate off the edge. Lawrence is a staple of the Cowboys front, having started 119 games during his career, but hasn't logged double-digit sacks as a starter since 2018.