The Dallas Cowboys have ensured that CeeDee Lamb will be with the team for at least the next couple of years. The club has picked up the wide receiver's fifth-year option, keeping him linked to the organization through the 2024 season, according to the Dallas Morning News. Lamb will be paid $17.9 million for the 2024 season.

This should be looked at as more of a procedural move by Dallas with Lamb being a central piece to their offense and one of the more talented receivers in the NFL. Before this fifth-year option was deployed, Lamb was entering the final year of his initial rookie contract and he still comes at an immense bargain for 2023 where he'll be paid just over $2.5 million in base salary.

Lamb was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In his rookie year, he totaled over a thousand yards from scrimmage to go along with six touchdowns and has ramped that production up over the last two seasons with back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns. Last season, the 24-year-old earned a second-team All-Pro nod after what was one of the all-time receiving seasons registered by a Cowboys player. Lamb's 107 catches were the third-most by a Cowboy in a single season and his 1,359 receiving yards were the fifth-most. Of course, all of those numbers were career highs as well.

With this fifth-year option now secured, the Cowboys can focus on keeping Lamb around for the long term that stretches beyond the next two seasons. Earlier this week, executive vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged looming extension talks with both Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs saying that they are "certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we'd love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be."

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 campaign in the regular season in 2022 and a loss in the divisional round to the 49ers. With Lamb just now entering his prime, they'll look to put together a potent offense that can have them pushing further into the playoffs as early as 2023.