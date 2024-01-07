With the NFL playing its final week of the regular season, you'd think that the playoff picture would be clearing up, but that's not the case for the Dallas Cowboys.

Although the Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot, they still don't know which seed they'll be, and because of that, they still don't have any idea who they'll be playing in the wild-card round. As things currently stand, the Cowboys could finish with one of three different seeds, which means there are still SEVEN different teams that the Cowboys could be playing in the opening round of the postseason next week.

Let's take a look at all their possible opponents for the opening round of the playoffs and what would have to happen for that matchup to take place.

How Cowboys can earn No. 2 seed

If the Cowboys win the NFC East, they'll get the No. 2 seed. Here's a look at what has to happen for them to clinch the division:

Cowboys beat Commanders OR

Cowboys lose to Commander AND Eagles lose to Giants OR

Cowboys and Eagles both tie

If any of these scenarios happen, the Cowboys would clinch the division title, and at that point, the Cowboys would then play the seventh seed and that team could be the Packers, Seahawks, Vikings, Rams or Saints.

Here's what would need to happen for each of those games to take place:

Packers at Cowboys. This game happens if the Packers beat the Bears in Week 18 PLUS the Rams beat the 49ers.

Rams at Cowboys. This game happens if the Packers beat the Bears in Week 18 PLUS the Rams LOSE to the 49ers.

Seahawks at Cowboys. This game happens if the Seahawks beat the Cardinals PLUS the Packers lose to the Bears.

Saints at Cowboys. This game happens if the Saints beat the Falcons PLUS the Buccaneers beat the Panthers PLUS the Seahawks and Packers both lose.

Vikings at Cowboys. This game happens if the Vikings beat the Lions PLUS the Seahawks and Packers both lose PLUS the Falcons beat the Saints. This game can also happen if the Saints beat the Falcons, but in that situation, the Buccaneers would have to lose to the Panthers along with the Vikings winning plus the Packers and Seahawks losing.

The Cowboys could also land the third seed, so let's take a look at how that could happen.

How Cowboys can earn the No. 3 seed

There's only one scenario where this can happen:

Cowboys lose to Commanders PLUS Eagles lose to Giants PLUS Lions beat Vikings

If this all happens, the Cowboys will either host the Rams or Packer in the wild-card round.

How the Cowboys can earn the No. 5 seed

This one is pretty simple, the Cowboy will get a wild-card berth if they LOSE or TIE the Commanders and the Eagles beat the Giants.

If this happens, the Cowboys will be forced to hit the road in the wild-card round to play the winner of the NFC South (Buccaneers, Saints or Falcons).

Here's what would need to happen for each of those games to take place:

Cowboys at Buccaneers. This game happens if the Buccaneers beat the Panthers in Week 18.

This game happens if the Buccaneers beat the Panthers in Week 18. Cowboys at Saints. This game happens if the Bucs lose to the Panthers AND the Saints beat the Falcons.

This game happens if the Bucs lose to the Panthers AND the Saints beat the Falcons. Cowboys at Falcons. This game happens if the Bucs lose to the Panthers AND the Falcons beat the Saints.

Remember, these scenarios can only happen if the Cowboys DON'T win the division.