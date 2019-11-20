Cowboys poach Colts CB Deante Burton after losing Anthony Brown to IR with torn tricep

As the NFL enters Week 12 of the regular season, each team finds itself dealing with injuries that require adjustments to be made to the roster, and the Dallas Cowboys are not immune. Although they received good news on starters like Amari Cooper, La'El Collins and more leading into their all-important battle with the New England Patriots, they were forced to send cornerback Anthony Brown to injured reserve with a torn tricep that required surgery to repair.

That left them with a decision to make, because although Brown was no longer a starter -- having lost his job as top nickel corner to a well-performing Jourdan Lewis -- his absence creates depth issues at the position. Instead of opting to promote second-year defensive back Donovan Olumba from the team's practice squad, the Cowboys signed Deante Burton to the active roster, poaching him from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Burton was an undrafted free agent of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and began his NFL career as a receiver, but has since been converted to corner, and also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans before landing in Indianapolis. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 205 pounds, he fits the prototype of lengthy defensive back Kris Richard so loves, but he will in no way threaten Lewis' starting position.

His signing is one for depth only, and NFL rules state the Cowboys are only required to keep him on the active roster for three games after poaching him from another team's practice squad. That means his window to impress them is small, so the 25-year-old will need to hit the ground running this week.

The interesting wrinkle with Burton (as noted above) is the fact he spent the entirety of his collegiate career with Kansas State as a wideout, possibly providing an option to flex if the Cowboys find themselves searching for depth there as well. It's doubtful, but don't rule it out, because stranger things have happened. To that point, Burton does have better than average hands as a corner due to his time spent cultivating them as a receiver, so he has a bit of an edge in that capacity.

And if the three-game experiment doesn't work, there's still -- for now -- Olumba waiting in the wings.

In addition to adding Burton, the Cowboys signed center Marcus Henry to the practice squad, after the former Boise State standout impressed them in a Tuesday workout. Henry fills a practice squad seat vacated by the promotion of safety Josh Jones in Week 11, and is a former undrafted free agent of the New Orleans Saints. He's yet to participate in an NFL game, but his presence on the 10-man unit gives the Cowboys an option to polish him for depth with Adam Redmond having been sent to injured reserve in the same fell swoop that saw Jones pulled up to the active roster.

Henry, like Burton, also spent time with the Texans before now landing in Dallas.