Unless you've been asleep under a rock that also lacks WiFi, you're aware the Dallas Cowboys have the worst defense -- statistically speaking -- in the history of professional football. It's one major reason the team is 4-9 and clawing at television relevancy to close out the 2020 season, the latter truly being something owner Jerry Jones simply won't tolerate (regardless of how he spins it in public). The usually optimistic Jones has been secretly fuming behind the scenes for weeks now, sources tell CBS Sports, and much of his fury is being aimed toward defensive coordinator Mike Nolan -- who will likely be relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator when the offseason arrives.

While Nolan proclaims to not give the future any thought in the present moment, and as untrue of a statement as that is when considering the conversations already taking place in Dallas, he's not the only one drawing the ire of Jones. Yes, the Joneses have confirmed CBS Sports' reporting that head coach Mike McCarthy is absolutely safe, but that goodwill doesn't extend to anyone on the defensive coaching staff -- as position coaches also find themselves in hot water.

That said, when it comes to defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive backs coaches Maurice Linguist and Al Harris, the team has been engaged in what sources describe to CBS Sports as "passionate" talks regarding the future of each in Dallas. As it stands, the two who are seemingly safest from the wrath of Jones would be former defensive tackle and longtime assistant coach Leon Lett, and senior defensive assistant George Edwards.

It should come as little to no surprise Edwards is safest, considering he's the lead horse to potentially replace Nolan, those same sources told CBS Sports recently -- assuming the Cowboys pull the expected trigger on the latter.

Edwards was not only a highly successful defensive coordinator before joining the Cowboys in 2020, but he's actually re-joining, because he once coached the team's linebacker corps when it was led by Dexter Coakley. He has both familiarity with the organization and a proven track record of developing young linebackers, two things the Cowboys desperately need going forward after seeing both Leighton Vander Esch and especially Jaylon Smith suffer a marked regression this season. With Edwards' long resume of coaching up linebackers -- having done so for four NFL teams since 2004 before landing the role of defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 -- a move to make him DC in Dallas would likely come with a corresponding move to part ways with McCurley.

McCurley is a far cry from former Cowboys linebackers coach turned Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and it's tough to justify keeping him around if Edwards is named coordinator, seeing as Edwards could be viewed as a two-for-one in that regard: DC plus LBs coach.

The seat beneath defensive line coach Jim Tomsula isn't as blazing hot as the one McCurley is sitting on, particularly given his work with Aldon Smith and the continued potency of DeMarcus Lawrence, along with progression on former second-round pick Trysten Hill -- prior to losing Hill to injured reserve. There are plenty of reasons to grant Tomsula a mulligan in 2021, including getting him better free agency talent than a declining Dontari Poe, but when it comes to the secondary, both Linguist and Harris have only three games remaining to convince Jones their test drive should at least turn into a lease.

Both have been scrutinized heavily for what's being viewed as a very poor contract year from safety Xavier Woods, one that has the once promising defensive back looking like a shell of his former self. The development of rookie second-round pick Trevon Diggs is a feather in the cap, but there's not much else holding that fedora on their heads. Injuries have played a part, yes, but not to the degree that it would save their job(s). Poor safety play and uneven cornerback outings on the whole combine with rookie fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson still being "not ready" to take the field at the NFL level to make things quite tenuous for Linguist and Harris, especially considering this is Linguist's first go at coaching in the league.

To retain Linguist would be to call on Jones for patience, something he's not in the mood to disperse right now. Harris has a better angle in that he played under McCarthy in Green Bay and, as such, has a deep relationship that could see the head coach lobby for him to stick around, but his past includes mostly work as a defensive assistant -- hinting at a possible reassignment/demotion. Time will tell how this all shakes out, but while all the world focuses in on when and if Nolan will be taken out of the defensive driver's seat, it's also key to note the guy to the right of him, and those in the second and third row are also facing the possibility of being tossed out of the burning SUV; save for Edwards and Lett.

Lastly, and to bring the intel full circle, leaks from anonymous players earlier this season who publicly skewered the scheme and its teaching weren't simply pointing at Nolan, but most of the position coaches as well -- CBS Sports eventually learned -- and that marked the genesis of Jones regretting some of the hires on that side of the ball; things having only gotten worse from there.

The Cowboys are discussing every option as they work to reboot their abysmal defense in 2021, and the elder Jones is not nearly as open to being swayed one year after letting McCarthy build the entire staff without the usual interference from the team's owner and general manager. Now, keenly aware of his own mortality and seeing his Cowboys brand fractured, Jones is sharpening his blade.