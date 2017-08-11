Cowboys predictions: How Ezekiel Elliott suspension affects record, playoff odds

Get excited about the Cowboys. After Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott had better rookie seasons than any Dallas fan could have hoped for, the Cowboys head into 2017 fresh off a 13-3 season and looking like Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

But don't discount the tough road ahead: the Cowboys not only play in the tough NFC East, but their tough schedule includes matchups with a strong AFC West as well as the Packers, Falcons, Seahawks and Cardinals. And to make matters worse, Elliott was suspended six games by the league, though he is expected to appeal the decision.

Let's break it down.

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl With Zeke for 16 games 9.6 62.4% 44.9% 11.0% 4.3% With Zeke for 10 games 9.2 56.5% 39.8% 9.9% 3.8%

SportsLine projects the Cowboys to take a hit of about a half-game in their projection if Elliott has to sit for six games. That reduction in their outlook also brings their odds of winning the division to just under 3/2. They still have a better than even shot of making the playoffs, however.

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl Pre-Zeke suspension 9.5 -180 +120 +450 10/1

The Cowboys could regress three games from last season and still hit the over on this one after going 13-3 during their breakout year. Anyone considering the Under may want to think about playing them to miss the playoffs at much better value. The value isn't there for playing the Cowboys on any of the other playoff bets, according to the projections above, but the markets could definitely shift if Elliott's suspension is upheld.

Experts

Pre-Zeke suspension

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 12-4 prediction: