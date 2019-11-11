Cowboys pretend to put black cat in starting lineup against Vikings, turns out to be bad luck
The Cowboys tried to bring a little magic to the table. It backfired
The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to receive some magic on Sunday from the black cat that ran onto the field during last Monday's game against the New York Giants. Prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had a little bit of fun and showed the black cat as a part of the team's starting lineup on their video board at AT&T Stadium.
As many recall, the black cat made headlines when it ran onto the field and even showcased tremendous speed by running in the end zone to avoid security that was trying to get it off the field at MetLife Stadium last week. The internet ended up losing its mind over the cat and said that it gave good luck to the Cowboys.
Dallas even gave the cat -- which they nicknamed "Rally" -- No. 9 because of the saying that a cat has nine lives. The cat hysteria even spread to the players as linebacker Jaylon Smith wore a custom t-shirt with the cat on it when he arrived at the game.
The Cowboys didn't have quite as much luck this time around, though. Last week, after the cat was spotted on the field, Dallas staged a comeback and wound up beating the Giants. On Sunday, the Vikings came away with the win on national television.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott did throw for 397 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-24 loss. However, the Cowboys simply ran out of time in the fourth quarter as they tried to rally.
Let's just say that the cat continues to make national headlines, but perhaps it's not as lucky as originally thought.
