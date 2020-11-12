If timing is indeed everything, chemistry is a frontrunner to challenge it for the throne. There can be no doubt the top four wide receivers for the Dallas Cowboys -- namely Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and an emerging Cedrick Wilson, Jr. -- are weary of their quarterback carousel and would like to exit the ride as soon as it is possible, having completely lost their equilibrium following the season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Since then, the team has rolled downhill to a four-game losing streak that's seen three different QBs attempt to take the reins under center and prove they're the true backup for the two-time Pro Bowler, only to find out they aren't -- the offense as a whole having fallen off of a cliff in Week 6 and beyond.

Now sitting at 2-7 in what can justifiably be categorized as a lost season, there's some light peeking through the charcoal-colored cumulus clouds after nearly shocking the world with a near victory of the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, something that tossed fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert into the limelight and the Cowboys into a decision on Andy Dalton, after benching rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci following a deer-in-the-headlights performance in Washington a week ago.

For now, the decision (as odd as it might be, but see here for a detailed breakdown as to their unpublicized reasoning), which would see yet another change at quarterback for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, and that could impact what receiver gets the bulk of the work.

For while no QB worth his soul would ever admit to having a favorite target, the fact is they usually do, and the band of unmerry men -- Gilbert notwithstanding at the moment -- in Dallas' QB room is no different. As the team heads into the bye week with time to possibly rescind the call on Dalton, some wonder who might be the favorite target for each of the Cowboys signal-callers, and that's where things get a bit fun. In charting the receiving numbers from each of the nine games played, it's evident each wideout has suffered in their own way, but at times not entirely, their success seemingly tied somewhat to who's under center.

And with that, let's dive in an see if any trends emerge that could help you in the world of fantasy football going forward -- or if you're simply working to understand who might carry the water in Dallas on any given week -- giving you a better chance at comprehending it all amid an ever-changing Cowboys quarterback situation.

(Slide left on mobile devices to see complete tables.)

CeeDee Lamb



W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 - Prescott W5 - Dalton* W6 - Dalton W7 - Dalton W7 - DiNucci* W8 - DiNucci W9 - Gilbert Targets 6 9 7 7 8 3 11 5 0 5 7 Catches 5 6 5 5 6 2 7 0 0 4 4 Yardage 59 106 65 79 103 21 64 0 0 27 71 Touchdowns 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

*indicates substitution due to injury to starter

Lamb hit the ground running with Prescott, his first career 100-yard game arriving quickly, logging a second in Week 5 before losing Prescott to injury. The two were a tour de force against the Giants, and Lamb saw three additional targets from Dalton to finish out that contest before being targeted a team-high 11 times in Dalton's first start. Another five targets in Dalton's second start didn't end well by way of several uncharacteristic drops by Lamb, but it's clear Dalton loves Lamb as much as Prescott does, and after having not been thrown to when DiNucci entered the loss to Washington to spell a concussed Dalton, Lamb was targeted a total of 12 times over the next two games -- five by DiNucci and seven by Gilbert.

Jelling with DiNucci wasn't as instantaneous as it was with the others though, which explains the zero-target game in Week 7, but the rookie QB quickly figured out that wasn't going to fly if the team's offense was to stand a chance at moving down the field. The moral of the story here is no matter who's at QB, Cedarian Lamb is going to be a premier target. He's still grabbing CROE (catches over rate of expectation) at a healthy click (+0.8%), per Next Gen Stats, proving his ability to mostly weather the QB storm in Dallas.

Verdict: No. 2 target for Prescott, No. 1 target for Gilbert, inconsistent with Dalton + DiNucci

Michael Gallup



W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 - Prescott W5 - Dalton* W6 - Dalton W7 - Dalton W7 - DiNucci* W8 - DiNucci W9 - Gilbert Targets 5 5 9 5 1 3 6 1 1 12 7 Catches 3 2 6 2 1 3 2 0 0 7 3 Yardage 50 58 138 29 8 65 23 0 0 61 36 Touchdowns 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

*indicates substitution due to injury to starter

In assessing Gallup's role with the Cowboys, it's key to note just how wildly different it is from the other. His role is to be the physical, bullying down-the-field receiver that attacks the high point and delivers game-breaking catches that won't yield much YAC (yards after the catch). The latter's job is that of Lamb, Cooper and to a lesser degree, Wilson, so you're not going to see a comparable number of targets on a consistent basis when leveraging his work against those three players. Still, it can't be ignored just how different Gallup's numbers are with each respective quarterback -- having established himself as a go-to for Dalton to conclude Week 5 before things took a left turn.

While he was targeted six times in Week 6, he too had a case of the dropsies, and it looks to have stolen the early chemistry the two created when polishing off Prescott's win over the Giants. Dalton targeted Gallup just once in the next contest, and it took DiNucci getting the Week 7 start to re-inject Gallup into the offense.

Gilbert also made sure Gallup was fed, and if Dalton returns as starter, there's no guarantee he doesn't find himself starving again. A large reason is the aforementioned, because in order to get the down-the-field-receiver the ball, the QB either needs time for escapability and, for the most part, Dalton has neither. If Gilbert can get more time on the field and help Gallup improve upon a shrinking CROE (-1.1 percent), Gallup will be a happy camper -- s'mores and all.

Verdict: Big-play target for Prescott, consistent target for backups but low producer with Dalton

Amari Cooper



W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 - Prescott W5 - Dalton* W6 - Dalton W7 - Dalton W7 - DiNucci* W8 - DiNucci W9 - Gilbert Targets 14 9 12 16 1 3 10 5 2 5 6 Catches 10 6 9 12 0 2 7 5 2 1 5 Yardage 81 100 86 134 30 53 79 41 39 5 67 Touchdowns 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

*indicates substitution due to injury to starter

Quiet as it's kept, and despite having had injury issues early in the year along with the continued offensive tailspin fueled by the merry-go-round at QB, Cooper has been as dependable as ever. That is, of course, when he's thrown the ball. Although Lamb burst onto the scene with immediate confidence from Prescott, Cooper remains the No. 1 target of the Cowboys franchise QB. No other receiver was targeted as much with Prescott under center as was Cooper, and that love was at least in some part transferred over to the other signal-callers.

Cooper's poor performance in Week 8 under DiNucci wasn't attributable to drops, but instead passes that couldn't be caught, but at least the rookie made it a point to try and get the three-time Pro Bowler the ball -- albeit while Bambi'ing behind a porous o-line and staring into the proverbial headlights.

Gilbert was much more poised under pressure in his first NFL start, and it took only one more target to get Cooper five catches against the Steelers, so the good news for Cooper is there's really only one quarterback in Dallas he hasn't gotten anything truly going with yet. And unless there is another injury at the position, or two (considering Cooper Rush is back in the building), Cooper likely won't see DiNucci under center again. His production over the final half of the season will likely be thankful for that fact, as he enjoys a hefty CROE (+7.1%) heading into the bye week.

Verdict: No. 1 target for Prescott, consistent target for backups but low producer with DiNucci

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.



W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 - Prescott W5 - Dalton* W6 - Dalton W7 - Dalton W7 - DiNucci* W8 - DiNucci W9 - Gilbert Targets 0 0 7 6 4 0 3 0 0 2 3 Catches 0 0 5 3 4 0 3 0 0 2 3 Yardage 0 0 107 34 22 0 10 0 0 0 6 Touchdowns 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

*indicates substitution due to injury to starter

I'd be remiss if I didn't include Wilson on this list, considering he's made a name for himself in 2020.

Having battled injury for much of his young NFL career, a now-healthy Wilson almost singlehandedly lifted the Cowboys to victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, ascending as the No. 4 option for Prescott in a stable of talented wideouts. But with the absence of Prescott came a brick wall and Wilson is now struggling to do anything meaningful on the offensive side of the ball. Clearly, this isn't because of lack of talent, considering what Prescott was able to do with him, but instead a slew of backups who are constantly under pressure and, as such, don't have time to go through their progressions -- leaving him out in the cold with Lamb, Gallup and Cooper also waiting for their plates to be served.

Yes, he's been thrown to, but we're literally talking about a total of 16 yards on eight catches. That goes to play-calling as well, but also where the ball is being placed, but Wilson -- to his credit -- has reeled in all eight of his targets. So, again, it's not that Wilson is suddenly untalented or confused in the offense, it's that he has no chemistry with anyone other than Prescott, a huge reason his CROE is tanking (-4.9%); and without chemistry, science comes to a screeching halt.



Verdict: Sleeper weapon for Prescott, an afterthought for each backup QB