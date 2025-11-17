The final chance to make a Week 11 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite, per the latest NFL odds, with a total of 50.5. Both teams are 4-5 against the spread, so picking who covers may not be as appealing part of a 'Monday Night Football' same-game parlay as making NFL prop bets. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers all have intriguing prop lines that could make up legs of your MNF SGP.

Bowers is coming off a career low of just one catch last week versus Denver. The stud tight end's NFL player props bar for receptions is 6.5 for Monday, and he's gone under that mark in five of six games in 2025. Is this trend one that will continue, and should it make its way into your NFL bets for Dallas vs. Las Vegas? Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Raiders picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Raiders vs. Cowboys prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Cowboys vs. Raiders on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 6-1. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Las Vegas vs. Dallas here.

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Top Monday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Cowboys vs. Raiders, SportsLine AI says Prescott goes Under 254.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel). The three-time Pro Bowler has seen his passing yards prop go under in four of his last five games, averaging 240 passing yards over this stretch. Prescott is in a funk right now as he has just one touchdown pass versus two interceptions over his last two games, after having a 13:0 TD:INT over his previous four starts.

The Raiders are giving up just 214.2 passing yards a game as they prevent the big play as their 10.3 yards per completion allowed is fifth-best in the NFL. Just one quarterback since Week 3 has thrown more than 222 yards against Vegas' defense. Prescott is projected to have 217.4 passing yards on average, as this NFL prop rated 4.5 stars could be a part of a winning Monday Night Football SGP. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here, and bet this prop here:

How to make Raiders vs. Cowboys SGP picks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has 10 other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including one that returns plus money, that could be a part of your Cowboys vs. Raiders SGP picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Monday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Raiders vs. Cowboys predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Monday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.