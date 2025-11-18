This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning! After a wild weekend with plenty of drama in both college football and the NFL, Monday night was drama-free as the Cowboys handled the Raiders with little difficulty in Las Vegas.

The bigger news items came with a massive coaching hire by Virginia Tech and one of the NBA's biggest and brightest stars officially being shut down by injury for a few weeks.

Let's drill down into the news you need to know, and the busy evening sports schedule to look forward to.

😟 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Virginia Tech hires James Franklin as new coach

Virginia Tech made the first big splash coaching hire of the year when the university announced Monday that the Hokies hired former Penn State coach James Franklin. Penn State fired Franklin after a 3-3 start to the 2025 season. Penn State was seen as a championship contender entering the season, but the wheels fell off quickly, which, combined with Franklin's history of his teams losing the biggest games, built a narrative that he was not the man to lead the Nittany Lions back to the promised land.

The Hokies moved on from coach Brent Pry after a 0-3 start to the season. Pry led Virginia Tech to only one winning season in four years as coach. CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah wrote that Franklin is the perfect man to lead the resurrection of the Virginia Tech program.

Jeyarajah: "Franklin is a ruthless CEO. He helped maximize Penn State's potential in recruiting and fan support. Franklin also has a strong track record of hiring assistant coaches (ironically, including the man he's replacing, Brent Pry). He will immediately become the most powerful figure in the athletic department and win over the Southern Virginia community.

Virginia Tech is a passionate fanbase and athletic department with a history of winning at the highest level. James Franklin is the perfect man to bring them back."

⚾ The 10 most interesting non-tender MLB decisions



The Nov. 21 deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts for the 2026 season to all of their players not already under guaranteed deals, or send them into free agency, is fast approaching. That leaves some intriguing situations around the league as teams prepare to build for the 2026 season.

These decisions have made for some meaningful moves in past seasons, and that could be the case again. R.J. Anderson broke down the 10 most interesting non-tender MLB decisions as the deadline approaches. At the top of Anderson's list was a big decision for the Red Sox regarding first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Anderson: "Lowe might be the most obvious non-tender candidate in the majors. He was a nifty addition for the Red Sox last summer when they signed him after his failed stint with the Nationals. In 34 games, he batted .280/.370/.420 (121 OPS+) and reminded people that he has a track record of being an above-average offensive contributor. Boston has no need for another non-elite corner player, however, and especially not one slated to clear more than $13 million through arbitration. Lowe ought to land on his feet with another team, his fourth since Opening Day 2024. Prediction: Non-tendered"

There are plenty of rumors swirling around Boston, including a potential play for Pete Alonso and a possible trade for the Twins' All-Star starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

🏀 Grading the picks from the 2024 NBA Draft

Just shy of one month into the 2025-26 NBA season, it's a fine time to look at how the picks from the 2024 NBA Draft are performing. Those players, in their sophomore NBA seasons, cover a wide variety of contributions to their teams. Some are cornerstone contributors, while others are playing G League ball.

Jack Maloney graded those 2024 draft picks, and unsurprisingly, 2024 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is getting an A+ as he has helped the Spurs get off to a 9-4 start to the season.

Maloney: "His numbers are up across the board, and his playmaking has been particularly impressive. He had four consecutive double-digit assist games at one point while De'Aaron Fox was out, recorded his first career triple-double in a loss to the Warriors and is leading all second-year players in assists (7.8 per game).

"Castle did leave the Spurs' win over the Kings on Sunday with a hip injury, however, and everyone in San Antonio will have their fingers crossed that he doesn't need a long spell on the sidelines."

