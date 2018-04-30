Cowboys' Randy Gregory could file reinstatement request with NFL as soon as May

After sitting out the entire 2017 season due to suspension, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is hoping to be on the field in 2018.

According to Mike Fisher, the Cowboys Insider for CBS Sports radio's 105.3 the Fan in Dallas, Gregory's goal is to file an official reinstatement request with the NFL on May 1. In a story for 24/7 sports, Fisher noted that there's a lot of paperwork involved with the reinstatement request, which could potentially delay things for a few days.

Gregory has had trouble staying on the field since 2015, when the Cowboys made him a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Although Gregory showed promise during his rookie season, he hasn't really been in the field since then due to a multitude of failed drug tests. In 2016, Gregory missed a total of 14 games due to suspension. Things didn't get much better in 2017, as Gregory missed the entire season due to suspension.

The Cowboys drafted Gregory in 2015 despite several red flags, including a failed a drug test at the combine, which is one reason why he slipped to the second round. The 25-year-old entered rehab in 2016 to try and overcome his substance-abuse problem.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Gregory's reinstatement chances at the NFL owner's meetings in late March, and he definitely didn't sound too enthusiastic about things at the time.

"I'm not confident but I do see where his heart is," Jones said, via ESPN.com. "He's one of the smartest people that have played this game. By documentation he is. So he's smart. That's a tremendous step. Of course he's had that same IQ since he's had these issues. That's the issues. This is definitely a medical issue. There's no doubt in my mind (it's) medical. That's another campaign right there."

However, Jones did sound optimistic that Gregory might soon be able to turn his life around.

"My point is he's doing very well and he's got a lot to play for," Jones said. "He's got a new baby. He's got a lot going for him. He's very astute about knowing that he's just got to hopefully do what every one of us has to do ... do better when you're 24 and 25 than you did when you were 20."

If Gregory does return in 2018, it would mark his first time on the field since the Cowboys' regular-season finale in 2016.