The Dallas Cowboys will be without cornerback Rashard Robinson to begin the 2021 season. The former fourth-round pick has been suspended without pay for the first two games of next season after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Robinson signed with the Cowboys practice squad back in September of last season and eventually made his way to the active roster for various spot appearances. The 25-year-old suited up in four games (three starts) for Dallas in 2020 and totaled 20 tackles over that stretch. When targeted, Robinson allowed an 81.3 completion percentage and a 133.9 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers out of LSU and spent two seasons in the Bay Area before being traded to the New York Jets in 2017. For his career, Robinson has defended 15 passes and has two interceptions over 42 games played (18 starts).

This isn't the first time that Robinson has found himself in trouble throughout his football career. At LSU, he was suspended midway through the 2014 season for a failed drug test. In 2018, Robinson was arrested for possessing marijuana-laced candy and was eventually given a four-game suspension by the league later that year for his prior arrests.

While Robinson may not factor much in the Cowboys secondary to begin 2021, adding to that unit is a point of emphasis as the club heads towards the NFL Draft. Currently, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Dallas selecting South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn with the No. 10 pick in his seven-round mock draft. Alabama corner Patrick Surtain has also been a popular target for the Cowboys at this spot as well.