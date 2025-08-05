OXNARD, California -- No position battle has evolved faster at Dallas Cowboys training camp than the running back position.

Following the conclusion of Dallas' offseason program with mandatory minicamp in early June, veteran free agent signees Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders were clearly ahead of rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue (Texas) and rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah (Clemson). Those were Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer's own words in early June.

Fast forward to the 10th practice of Dallas' training camp on Monday, Williams is still in pole position and being creatively utilized in 11-on-11 team drills: he lined up on a pass play as the outside wide receiver with wide receiver George Pickens lined up inside in one formation.

"Yeah, Coach Schotty, I love the way he thinks," Williams said after practice on Monday. "Great offensive mind. A lot of motions, a lot of people lined up in different spots. I mean [KaVontae] Turp[in] lined up at running back, things like that. So I mean anything that will keep the defense on their toes. Just trying to show them different looks."

However, given a greater opportunity to see running backs' vision and full skill set in contact practices, plus the youngsters' knowledge of the playbook rounding into form, the rookies are quickly gaining ground.

"Again, the guy I probably haven't talked about enough that shows up every day now is Phil [Mafah]," Schottenheimer said unprompted on Monday. "Phil is a guy that when he moves, it's very smooth. Very fluid. His vision is excellent and so he's a guy that I didn't really have much of a feel for in the spring because I didn't see him much."

Blue always had faith in his abilities, comparing himself to Detroit Lions two-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs on draft day. Now, Williams can fully see why the 21-year-old did that. On Monday, Blue juked and jump-cut his way out of trouble for a big gain in 11-on-11 work on a play in which he made the rest of his teammates look like they were moving in slow motion.

"He's [Blue] explosive. You can see it on the field, probably one of the fastest guys on the team," Williams said. "I feel like Phil is picking it up. He's coming along. Physical, getting downhill real fast. So I like what I'm seeing out of both of them. Miles, when he gets back [from his leg injury], he's going to do what he do. It's a great competitive room and everybody is just getting better every day."

The running back room's evolution across the last few weeks is forcing Williams to reconcile the paradoxical existence of being the vet among rookies while competing for the starting job at one football's most physically taxing positions. It helps that the Cowboys were crystal clear in their expectations for the 25-year-old when they signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract in March.

"That's just what you sign up for, just being a vet. They told me when I came in that they want me to just teach the younger guys and try to bring them along," Williams said. "They're picking it up just fine, so I mean any little thing I can help them with, mainly off the field. I try to give them little tips on recovery, just staying healthy and things like that because it's a long season. We haven't even started game one yet. So yeah, just keep your body right, keep your mind right, and I feel like everything else will fall in line."

The week ahead provides two opportunities for any and all of the Dallas' running backs to separate themselves from the pack: a joint practice in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and both teams open preseason against each other at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday. Let the games begin.

"Just being me," Williams said when asked what he wants to put on tape in the preseason. "Ball security, protect the ball, protect the quarterback and just the rest is going to handle itself. ... I feel really good. I'm ready to go."