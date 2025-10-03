Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue is set to make his long-awaited NFL debut this week against the New York Jets, but his path to the field nearly hit another snag because of a questionable cleat choice in practice. The fifth-round pick out of Texas had been inactive for the first four games of the season with an ankle injury slowing his early preparation and limiting his opportunities to practice fully.

However, an unusual footwear decision this week almost derailed things. During Thursday practice, Blue debuted a flashy pair of blue-and-white Louis Vuitton Nike cleats. While they may have looked stylish, they quickly caused trouble. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer recounted seeing the rookie sitting on the sidelines mid-practice, complaining of blisters.

"A little questionable decision. He went out there with some cool, new cleats -- Louis Vuitton, Nike's. They give you blisters. So about halfway through practice, I saw him laying down, and I was like, 'What the hell happened to Blue?'" Schottenheimer said. "'Well Coach I'm fine, I have blisters.' I was like, 'Oh shocker, look at your cool shoes you got.' That's part of what you deal with with young players. Quickly, he changed the cleats."

Blue said one of the blisters on his heel was "really bad."

"One of them was really bad, and the other one wasn't as bad. ... It was good at the beginning of practice, and then all of the sudden they just started hurting," Blue said. "I had to take them off, it was bad."

Despite the hiccup with his footwear, there are no concerns about Blue's availability for Sunday. With Miles Sanders' status uncertain and kick returner KaVontae Turpin still recovering, the Cowboys may utilize Blue as both a running back and an option on special teams. His versatility and athleticism allow him to contribute in multiple roles could make him a key piece in filling the gaps left by injuries.

For Blue, this debut represents a milestone after a slow start to his professional career. While the Louis Vuitton cleats may not make it into game day, his speed could give the Cowboys an added spark as they travel to MetLife Stadium for Week 5.