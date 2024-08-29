FRISCO, TEXAS -- For the first time in quite a while, the Dallas Cowboys don't necessarily know for sure who will be their top running back this season. After years of Ezekiel Elliott and then Tony Pollard, and before that DeMarco Murray and then Darren McFadden, Dallas is expected to take more of a committee approach to the position this year.

But one thing seems certain: Fifth-year back Rico Dowdle will have a larger role than ever before.

"I think so for sure, with the way things have went out there, practice and things like that," Dowdle said, when asked if he expected to see more work than in previous seasons. "I think I definitely should get a bigger role this year. And I'm looking forward to it."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that expectation on Thursday when he said that Dowdle will play less often on special teams because he will be a bigger part of the team's plans in the backfield.

"He's going to have opportunities," McCarthy said. "He's an excellent special-team player, too. So he'll have a lesser role in special teams just because of workload."

Of course, Dowdle isn't expected to be the bell cow. The Cowboys re-signed Elliott earlier this offseason, kept 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn on the 53-man roster and then signed former Vikings, Jets and Ravens running back Dalvin Cook to the practice squad.

Dowdle, though, said he's not really motivated by the Cowboys adding more bodies to the running back room.

"It's not any extra motivation," he said. "I have two kids. That's all the motivation I need. It's nice having a guy like Dalvin come in. Zeke and [Cook] have been to the Pro Bowl. A lot of experience with those guys. Just take it all in and just go out there and continue to do what I do."

As for what it is that he wants to do, Dowdle said he wants to prove that he can be a complete back, which is the key to getting and staying on the field.

"The more you can do, the better," Dowdle said. "When you can catch out of the backfield, run routes and also run the ball well, it's hard to take you off the field. I want to be a three-down back. That's what you would call it. Three-down down back in the NFL. So, I definitely want to show that I can do all of the above and check all of those boxes and be out there as much as possible."