The Dallas Cowboys won't carry a single quarterback other than Dak Prescott on their 53-man roster entering 2022, but they welcomed back a pair of familiar faces as emergency depth Wednesday, re-signing backups Cooper Rush and Will Grier to their practice squad. Both Rush and Grier were released as part of the team's final cuts Tuesday but were expected to return.

It's possible one of the two reserves could eventually be moved to the active roster ahead of Week 1, with several veteran players candidates to be placed on injured reserve -- with the intention of being reactivated during the season. The Cowboys can also promote players on the practice squad for temporary 53-man assignments throughout the year.

Grier was subject to waivers upon his release, while Rush was not. The latter has spent the majority of his career with the Cowboys, and played in five games with one start last season. In all, he completed 30 of 47 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In Rush's one start, he defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-16 while throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Grier is a former third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers out of West Virginia, whom the Cowboys claimed off of waivers last September. He is a practice squad candidate if he goes unclaimed on waivers.