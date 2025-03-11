The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing the NFL's most dangerous return man KaVontae Turpin to a three-year, $18 million contract, per NFL Media. The signing reportedly makes Turpin, who will turn 29 on Aug. 2, the league's highest-paid special teamer.

Turpin has been named the NFC's Pro Bowl kick returner in two of his first three seasons (2022 and 2024), and he garnered the NFL's 2024 first-team All-Pro selection as a returner for his work tin 2024. He paced the NFL in both kick return yards (904) and yards per kick return (33.5). That 33.5 yards per kickoff return in 2024 now stands Cowboys single-season record, and the second-highest since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger trailing only Colts defensive back and returner Jim Duncan's 35.4 average in the 1970 season.

The former TCU Horned Frog was also the only player in the NFL to have both a kickoff return touchdown and punt return touchdown in 2024, and he became the first player in Dallas history with both types of return touchdowns and a receiving touchdown (two) in the same season.

The Cowboys utilized Turpin much more in the passing game in 2024 with him setting career highs in starts at wide receiver (two), targets (52), catches (31), yards receiving (420) and yards per catch (13.5). Perhaps Turpin will receive the opportunity to have a larger role in the passing game under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer after signing his new deal.