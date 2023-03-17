The Dallas Cowboys are keeping their quarterback room together. According to a report from NFL Media, the Cowboys are re-signing backup quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year deal that can pay him up to $6 million.

Considering how the backup quarterback market has developed this offseason, Dallas did well to get Rush re-signed on an affordable deal.

Last season, the Cowboys went 4-1 during Rush's five games filling in for an injured Dak Prescott. He completed 58% of his passes at an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Dallas also won Rush's only start filling in for Prescott during the 2021 season, making him 5-1 as a starter overall.

An undrafted free agent signee back in 2017, Rush has spent all but one season of his career in Dallas. He was with the New York Giants in 2020, bouncing back and forth on the practice squad and backing up Daniel Jones.

Given the structure of his contract, it's possible he could just be Prescott's backup for one more season, especially since Jerry Jones has expressed a desire to select a quarterback at some point during next month's draft. However, given how the Cowboys have performed during Rush's starts, he seems likely to have a secure spot in the league as a backup for a while, whether in Dallas or elsewhere.