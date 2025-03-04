The Dallas Cowboys promised a selectively aggressive 2025 offseason, and they proved that mantra to be true Tuesday by agreeing to terms on a four-year, $80 million contract with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa hours before the franchise tag deadline. The team announced the deal, with the official website noting that it contains $52 million in guarantees.

In terms of average annual value, Odighizuwa now slots in as the 15th-highest paid interior defensive lineman.

Odighizuwa's 60 quarterback pressures in 2024 were the second-most in the league at the defensive tackle position, and he outperformed Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter in both quarterback pressures (60 to 53) and quarterback pressure rate (12.3% to 10.4%) in 2024.

Jalen Carter vs. Osa Odighizuwa



Jalen Carter (PHI) Osz Odighizuwa (DAL) QB Pressures 53 60 QB Pressure rate 10.4% 12.3% Sacks 4.5 4.5

New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus pushed for Odighizuwa's return, saying he "is a guy that we like a lot, and he's a really good player for us." Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also expressed his appreciation for the team's 2021 third-round pick was high at the NFL Scouting Combine

"Obviously Osa has done a terrific job for us," Schottenheimer said on Feb. 27. "He's a terrific young player. He does everything right. As those communications keep going, it's never done until it's done. He's a guy we would love to have back."

Being able to have a strong defensive tackle lined up as a three-technique, on the outside shoulder of the offensive guard, is a key ingredient for Eberflus' defense, so now he and the Cowboys have a key player back in the middle of their defensive line.